The heartbreak and loss leave many people looking for ways to express their grief and their support for the Syrian refugee family who lost their seven children in a house fire early Tuesday morning.

Flags flew at half-mast in front of City Hall and a vigil was held at Grand Parade -- symbols of a city struggling to cope with a painful loss.

“We have to take the opportunity to show that we have big hearts in HRM, and that we care,” said Deputy Mayor Tony Mancini.

That caring extends beyond Halifax.

About half an hour away in East Hants is where the Barho family began a new life in Canada.

They came to Elmsdale, N.S. after fleeing civil war in Syria in 2017.

The neighbors who knew them and their children were too shattered to speak.

Dave Osborne lives in the neighbourhood where they originally settled.

“It's hard for the group that brought them here, it's hard for us all,” Osborne said.

The Riverview United Church is part of the neighborhood and it’s making a donation to help the family and organizing a community vigil later this week.

Parishioners like Mabel Wellwood remember seeing the Barho children in the neighborhood often.

“It doesn't matter if you know them well or not, when something like this hits, it's hard,” she said. “You'd see the children out playing, yes, running up and down the road out there, and over at the neighbor's house on the swing.”

Support continues to build in the Spryfield neighborhood the family moved into last fall. A unique tribute is being organized to show the Barho family that the residents there are thinking about them.

“Put a stuffy, a teddy bear, something out on your porch, or in your window,” said Angela Pellerine.

It was inspired by a neighbor who put flowers on his porch last night and is meant to honour the children who died not far from where they both live.

“We really just feel like we need to do something to support each other and be there for each other,” said Andrea Bennett.

This one small act of remembrance, they hope, will let the parents know they're not alone.

Many people are also showing their generosity by contributing to a GoFundMe campaign.

Donations are pouring in from over 10 countries and every province in Canada.

In just a day more than $300,000 was raised for the Barho family.

Businesses and organizations from every corner of the Halifax Regional Municipality are doing what they can to show support for Kawthar and her husband Ebraheim, who remains in critical condition.

Nova Church in Halifax is also lending a helping hand.

Pastor Mike Miller and his wife Nancy are encouraging members to open their wallets and donate what they can.

“I think our church, much like East Coasters, are giving people and this situation, like few others, really grips the heart,” Miller said. “It's important, especially in the faith community … love is action, so we have to do something.”

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Heidi Petracek and Suzette Belliveau.