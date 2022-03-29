Community along Labrador's north coast closes public buildings to curb COVID-19

MAKKOVIK, N.L. -

An Inuit community along Labrador's north coast has shut down its public facilities to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Makkovik Inuit Community Government said in a Facebook post Monday its arena, community hall and youth centre are closed until April 4 because of an increase in local COVID-19 cases.

The town's school, which hosts about 76 students, remains open.

The community is reminding residents that wearing masks in public places is still highly recommended.

Makkovik has a population of about 375 people and is only accessible by plane in the winter.

The news comes after Newfoundland and Labrador health officials said Monday there were a record 40 people in hospital across the province due to COVID-19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 29, 2022.