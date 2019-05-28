

CTV Atlantic





Friends, family, former colleagues, and community members gathered in New Waterford Tuesday morning for the funeral of Dr. Michael Laffin.

Laffin lived a life of service, flying 22 missions as a pilot in the Royal Canadian Air Force during the Second World War.

After the war, he became a dentist and made his mark as a politician as he was elected five times to the Nova Scotia Legislature. Laffin served as deputy speaker and in two cabinet positions. He was a Progressive Conservative MLA from 1963 to 1974 and again from 1981 to 1988.

Former and current politicians were among those who paid their respects.

“What a privilege it is to be here and pay respect to such a prominent, important member of our community,” said Cape Breton Centre MLA Tammy Martin “He was a prisoner of war, he served the province as an outstanding MLA, and lived a very full, healthy life. It’s a wonderful celebration of life for such a remarkable man.”

In 2015, Laffin was awarded the Legion of Honour, which is France's highest distinction, for his role on D-Day, the Allied invasion of Normandy in June 1944.

Later in 1944, the Halifax bomber Laffin was flying was shot down over the Netherlands and he was captured and became a prisoner of war.

Laffin died last Thursday at the age of 101.