HALIFAX -- A Nova Scotia teenager who has raised thousands of dollars for the IWK Health Centre needed some help of her own, and her community answered the call.

Mackenzie Joy is a talented photographer who was born with a chromosome abnormality causing epilepsy, ADHD and developmental delay.

Her challenges haven’t stopped her from taking photos and using them to make cards, which she sells in support of the IWK.

“I like it because I’m giving back to the IWK,” says the 14-year-old girl from Hammonds Plains, who has raised more than $13,000 for the children’s hospital in Halifax.

“They gave me lots of surgeries over the years.”

Mackenzie sometimes has seizures, suffers anxiety in social situations and public places, and has trouble sleeping.

“When the medication wears off, her ADHD medication wears off, the evenings become a bit tricky,” says her mother, Renena Joy.

Rather than opting for more medication, Mackenzie’s parents got another idea after seeing how much comfort the teen gets from the family’s pet, Nala.

They believe a service dog would make a big difference in her life.

“So we started doing some research and thought that this could be something that could really help, and so we started to pursue how we might be able to make this happen for Mackenzie,” says Renena.

That was two years ago.

The family says Mackenzie’s unique needs made it challenging to find the right service dog agency. After an exhaustive search, the Joys found NEADS World Class Service Dogs in Massachusetts.

“The majority of their animals have gone to people in the U.S., so we would be the first Canadians to have an animal from there,” says Shaun Joy, Mackenzie’s father.

But the program is costly, with $45,000 required to train, feed and care for each service dog, and program participants must help with the expenses.

With the help of an online fundraiser, and several community events, the family has now surpassed their $8,000 goal.

The Joy family hopes they will be making the trip to meet Mackenzie’s service dog, train with it, and bring it home, next year.

“We’re pretty excited about that possibility and, you know, how it can potentially change our lives. It would change Mackenzie’s life,” says Renena.

“I think it’s pretty cool,” says the teen.

Meanwhile, Mackenzie will keep using her photos to help the IWK Health Centre -- a cause near and dear to her heart.