Community clothesline comes to Saint Andrews, N.B.

Saint Andrews, N.B., residents looking for warm winter clothing items, or who want to donate some excess hats and mitts that no longer fit, have a new place in the centre of town to do so.

A community clothesline has been set up in the city centre in front of the Anglican Parish Hall on King Street. Residents can bring extra toques, mitts, scarfs, socks and other items to be placed in a bag and hung on the line. Residents who find themselves in need can take any of the items required with no questions asked.

The clothesline was only put up Sunday, but residents are quickly giving what they can to the new initiative. Justin Buchanan had an old jacket that no longer fit, and after seeing the new clothesline he knew exactly where to bring it.

“Hopefully someone that needs it can take it home,” says Buchanan. “I think it should be done in all communities, because there's a lot of families that don't have what they need to get through the wintertime.”

Resident Paula Ross first approached the town last winter with the idea after seeing something similar in uptown Saint John. Despite only being put up Sunday afternoon, Ross counted around seven new items added just 24 hours later.

“It's just so emotional to see what we started with and coming in (Monday) and seeing how many more items have been put on,” says Ross, citing an outpouring of support on social media for the clothesline as well. “The response is just incredible.”

Paula Ross approached the town of Saint Andrews, N.B., about the idea of a community clothesline. (Avery MacRae/CTV Atlantic)

Ross says just because Saint Andrews isn’t a big city like Saint John or Fredericton, it doesn’t mean her community doesn’t have the same issues.

She says there is a number of people in the community who will benefit from the clothesline, despite what it may seem.

“We have a food bank, which has lots of people going to (it) every month,” Ross points out. “We have community college students, we have seniors, we have single parents, and we have people just like you and I that may be struggling with the cost of everything that would like to have a nice pair of mittens or a warm pair of socks.”

Ross says it's a small community, and when someone is in need everybody is willing to help out.

Reverend John Matheson is the director for the Anglican Parish of Saint Andrews. He has been impressed by the community’s early support for the clothesline and knows it will benefit a number of people.

When the town first approached Matheson about the idea of putting the clothesline on his property, it was an easy “yes.”

“Like every church, we like to reach out to the community and be part of any effort to help those who are in need,” Matheson says. “Especially at Christmastime and as winter approaches.”

Ross says she thanks the town, Reverend Matheson, and the entire community who are donating to the cause.

The clothesline will remain up for the entire winter, and Ross is hopeful other communities see the idea and implement something similar.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.