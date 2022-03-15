Community group recruits much-needed doctor to Glace Bay

GLACE BAY, N.S. -

Amidst a doctor shortage in Nova Scotia, a Glace Bay, N.S., community group has taken it upon itself to try and recruit new physicians.

Bay It Forward’s efforts are paying off at a time when the province is adding a new recruitment program and incentives to attract more doctors.

“I believe her office is actually overlooking the ocean, so that was one of the first things she said to me when we sat down and had a tea. She said my view is spectacular,” said David MacKeigan, a member of the community group Bay It Forward.

Dr. Isi Aigbe began setting up her new office in Glace Bay Tuesday, after making the move from Calgary.

This is the third doctor the community group has attracted to the area in the last three years.

Pre-pandemic, potential physicians would be taken on a tour of the Miners Museum, a boat ride along the shoreline and jigging for mackerel.

“When doctors are looking to set up their practice there not just looking for a place to set up, they're looking for a place to call home, a place where they can raise their children and become part of the community,” said MacKeigan.

Bay It Forward partners with the Nova Scotia Health Authority and local doctors to make the move happen and the group says it’s a program that's proven successful.

“I think when they meet our people they fully understand it would be a great place to live. If you add what the premier and the province are doing now, i think we're going to have a further reduction in people that need a doctor,” said Darren Bruckswaiger, a Cape Breton Regional Municipality councillor.

MacKeigan says getting a doctor to commit to the community is the first step, making them comfortable and getting them to stay is the second.

“We still need more. We have some doctors that are getting close to retiring or have passed away, so recruitment will continue,” he said.