Community hub coming to New Glasgow

A local library in New Glasgow, N.S., is set to be reimagined as a community hub.

The New Glasgow Library, a branch of the Pictou-Antigonish Regional Library, is being retrofitted to become the New Glasgow Destination Centre. The location will provide a space for community activities and programs for the northern region of the province.

The provincial government announced Saturday that $2 million is being allocated to the project. That's in addition to $3.9 million from the federal government, a $20,000 contribution from the Pictou-Antigonish Regional Library, and nearly $1 million in spending from the Town of New Glasgow.

"We're creating an accessible and inclusive space for the New Glasgow community to bring people together to access services they need and create connections," said Pat Dunn, Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage, in a news release. "Community hubs like these play a vital role in building stronger, healthier communities, and we're pleased to work with our partners to support the New Glasgow Destination Centre."

The destination centre will host programs and services for seniors, newcomers, up-and-coming artists and non-profit organizations. Part of the funding will also go towards updating the facility's heating and ventilation systems.

"These improvements to the New Glasgow Library will increase its accessibility to Pictou County's underserved populations, seniors and individuals living with physical disabilities and mobility issues," said Sean Fraser, MP for Central Nova and federal Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, in a release. "As well, the revitalized building will help the community reduce energy costs and greenhouse gas emissions, while also providing cleaner indoor air for library users."

With more than 71,000 visits to the New Glasgow Library each year, the community hub is expected to draw 30 per cent more patrons, or an extra 21,300 visits.

"When people come together to learn, socialize and make connections, amazing things happen. We move our region and its residents forward," said New Glasgow Mayor Nancy Dicks in a release. "The newly developed community destination centre will foster that growth and development in the heart of our community in downtown New Glasgow. I can't wait to see the amazing things that will come out of this space for generations to come."

The new facility is set to include indoor and outdoor recreational spaces, a commercial kitchen, a nursery area with an indoor playground, private spaces for services like virtual health-care and tutoring, a community meeting space, and a community café.

The retrofit is also expected to lower energy consumption by more than 80 per cent and greenhouse gas emissions by 272 tonnes each year.

"The New Glasgow Library is a second home to many citizens," said Clyde Fraser, Ward 2 Councillor and Pictou-Antigonish Regional Library Board representative. "To be able to update the library, make the spaces flexible for the entire community, including older adults, newcomers and families, is a tremendous opportunity."