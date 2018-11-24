

CTV Atlantic





GLACE BAY, N.S. – It may only be November, but Wendell Fraser and his customers at the Bargain Shop in Glace Bay are already in the Christmas spirit.

“We started last Saturday and so far we’ve raised $900 worth of toys. We have a goal of $4,000 and we have two more weeks to do it in,” said Fraser, store manager.

The toy drive is in support of a group called the Christmas Crew, more than 100 volunteers help pack groceries and bag food that will be given to local families.

The initiative was started as a family tradition for John White and his wife.

“People are making decision to buy oil or buy groceries. It’s really, really bad and it’s not getting any better unfortunately,” said White.

At the Glace Bay Food bank, co-ordinators say the number of families in need is on the rise.

“The rise in numbers here impacts us,” said co-ordinator Michelle Kalbhenn, “We can’t keep food on the shelves – as fast as it comes in, it goes out.”

The final day for the toy drive is December 18, a day called Fill the Sleigh, and organizers hope they’ll be able to reach their goal and help as many children as possible.

Hundreds of volunteers will get together on December 16 to help pack potatoes, carrots and bags filled with everything needed to make a Christmas dinner with all the trimmings – an opportunity to make the holidays a little merrier for many Maritime families.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Kyle Moore.