Community rallies behind bid to preserve home of Nova Scotia's first Black doctor

Peggy Cameron, from the non-profit Friends of Halifax Common, stands in front of a stately home that the group is seeking heritage designation to save it from demolition in Halifax on Thursday, January 19, 2023. The home was owned by Dr. Clement Ligoure, the first Black doctor in Nova Scotia, where Dr. Ligoure operated his clinic in the early 1900s—treating hundreds of people injured by the Halifax Explosion on Dec. 6, 1917. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese Peggy Cameron, from the non-profit Friends of Halifax Common, stands in front of a stately home that the group is seeking heritage designation to save it from demolition in Halifax on Thursday, January 19, 2023. The home was owned by Dr. Clement Ligoure, the first Black doctor in Nova Scotia, where Dr. Ligoure operated his clinic in the early 1900s—treating hundreds of people injured by the Halifax Explosion on Dec. 6, 1917. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island