HALIFAX -- End of year school celebrations will be different once again this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but a Nova Scotia seamstress is making sure everyone can still look their best.

"This is what we do, it's a rite of passage," said seamstress Natalie Couture. "You get dressed up, and you put on that tie."

But she says not everyone can afford it. Which is why she’s collecting ties for students at Memorial High School in Sydney Mines, N.S.

Couture is asking for donations as part of what she calls the "Brightside Project."

"A tie is a luxury item," she says. "So, if you’re not renting a tux that comes with a tie, you may not have one. So now you may have an option to have a tie gifted to you."

PROM DRESSES

In Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley, Judi Kennedy is organizing a similar initiative – this one, for girls to get prom dresses.

"It's been totally heartwarming," says Kennedy. "And the girls are so grateful, it’s just amazing."

She has collected more than 70 prom dresses, and offers her space and services for things like sizing and trying on the dresses.

"I reach out to retailers to acquire some gowns for them, and then invite them to my home one at a time," she says. "With all protocols in place."

Kennedy started collecting dresses last year, but proms ended up being cancelled. This year, she’s already heard from several families who are grateful to have access to a gown – even if the girls don’t get to wear it to prom.

"It's one less thing they have to worry about," says Kennedy.

SPIRIT OF GIVING

Premier Ian Rankin donated a tie to Couture’s project and, appropriately enough, it’s made of Nova Scotia Tartan.

The area’s MPs and MLAs have also taken to their tie racks and given to the cause.

Couture adds she hopes the kids will wear the ties to job interviews in the future.