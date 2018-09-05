

CTV Atlantic





Middleton RCMP have charged a 62-year-old man with providing illegal drugs to minors in exchange for sex acts.

Police say they received a complaint on Aug. 20 that Bradley Crouse was providing illegal drugs to two young males and promptly started an investigation.

10 days later, a man went to the detachment and told police that he had been sexually assaulted by Crouse for “a number of years, beginning when he was 15 years old,” the RCMP said in a news release.

“On Sept. 1, another man came forward and told police that he had been sexually assaulted by Crouse for a number of years beginning when he was 13 years old,” the RCMP said in the release. “All of the victims indicated that Crouse provided them with incentives in return for sexual acts.”

The offences are alleged to have occurred in Middleton and Nictaux Falls and date back to 1974, police said.

The Annapolis District Mounties arrested Crouse on Sept. 1 and spent the Labour Day weekend in jail while awaiting his first court appearance in Digby on Tuesday.

A judge released Crouse with conditions that not contact the victims, or anyone under the age of 16 years old. Crouse is scheduled to appear in Annapolis Royal Provincial Court on Oct. 29. The RCMP charged him with a number of sexual offences, as well as trafficking, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and production of a controlled substance.

“The RCMP is concerned that there may be more victims given the number of people who have come forward and the length of time that has passed,” police said in the news release. “Annapolis District RCMP is encouraging anyone who is a victim or has information to come forward and contact Cst. Stephanie Wagner at Middleton RCMP: 902-825-2000.”

If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.