Comprehending and regulating AI, according to a digital anthropologist

G7 leaders are calling for the responsible use of artificial intelligence. This comes at a time when the world is on the front end of a global AI learning curve.

“Will we ever get to that terminator-style of machine that Hollywood gives us? Likely not,” said digital anthropologist Giles Crouch.

It’s also worth noting many aspects of AI are creating exciting outcomes in both the digital and entertainment industries.

“It is a pointer to where this technology is going,” said technology analyst Carmi Levy. “It’s absolutely eye-opening and stunning.”

According to Crouch, key aspects of AI have already been around for quite some time.

“All of a sudden along comes ChatGPT,” said Crouch, of the AI language-processing tool that allows people to have human-like interactions with a chat bot.

“This can take jobs away and this can eliminate lawyers and doctors, and people who previously didn’t get impacted by technology to such a degree,” said Crouch, who added there are also some life enhancing AI-driven upsides that he is seeing.

“It could help take away the boring work that we’ve done, filling out forms and doing the same thing over and over again,” said Crouch. “It could also improve the way we can get medical treatment and getting to a doctor easier.”

What scares Crouch the most, and where regulation could be most needed: AI could become an off-ramp to massive amounts of disinformation.

“It could create all kinds of false facts, which we know it already has done,” said Crouch, who believes this could result in disharmony in society and a threat to national security.

Crouch also said many people can’t tell the difference between what is true and false on the Internet.