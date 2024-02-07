Concerns grow after Ottawa announces end of greener home grant program

As Canadians wait for the federal government’s announcement on the future of the Greener Home Grant Program, concerns grow as the program phases out in two weeks.

“Many of our customers receive 5,000 dollars or more in both federal and provincial rebates. This is a significant funding that will soon no longer be available,” said Brodie Sampson, owner of Nova Heat Pumps and Air Conditioning.

Sampson’s team is on the eighth heat pump installation this week, and they are booked solid for the next month and a half.

Aside from heating pumps, the money people get can be used for home insulations, windows and doors, and renewable energy system

The $2.6 billion dollar program started in 2021 and was supposed to run until 2027.

The demand for heat pumps, made more affordable through the program, has increased. This is part of the reason the program is coming to an earlier than expected due to the volume of people who used the grant to make their homes more energy efficient.

“Since the announcement, there has been really high levels of interest in the program across the country. Certainly we’ve seen that there in Nova Scotia as well. What that means for us here in Nova Scotia is that, as of February 5, we are currently pausing the program for new applicants,” said Janet Tobin, spokesperson for Efficiency Nova Scotia.

At least 30,000 Nova Scotian’s have used the rebates. The fear is that it will make homeowners less likely to make the switch.

"It can cost up to $12,000, so with the $5,600 grant, it covers in some cases, over half of the entire installation, labour and equipment costs,” said Sampson.

Efficiency Nova Scotia said it will continue to sign people up through a waitlist, as long as the money lasts.

“As spaces become available, we will reach out to people in the form of a first-come-first-serve basis, and we’ll keep that open for the coming weeks. If there is any remaining funds left, we will push people off the list that way,” said Tobin.

In the meantime, Efficiency Nova Scotia said it is encouraging homeowners to explore alternative grants and loans offered provincially and federally.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.