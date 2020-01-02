MINTO, N.B. -- It's been almost two weeks since a fire tore through hundreds of thousands of tires in a central New Brunswick village.

While the fire's under control, there are ongoing concerns about the environmental impact and how long it could take to recover.

It was a relief to many who live in this area as the focus moves to what's under their feet.

"It's going to get into our water table, and how it's going to be to clean it out afterwards, it going to cost millions and millions of dollars," said Minto resident Joe Frazee

The sky over Tracc Tire Recycling was blue and clear on Thursday, but there is growing concern about the long-term ramifications of the fire.

"I think we have to slow down some of the things we're doing to the earth, it can only sustain us for so long so...somebody's got to do something," said resident Linda Moore.

The fire started the Friday before Christmas when something sparked a fire at the tire recycling facility.

It took over a week to get it under control, as crews smothered the blaze with thousands of tonnes of sand.

An air advisory was lifted on Monday, but a water advisory remains in place for those who use the industrial park's water system.

"Right across the road, there's the health centre and the W.G. Bishop Nursing Home," said Peoples Alliance of New Brunswick leader Kris Austin."That facility runs off of that tank, so it's on a system. Outside of that, every home has its own individual well."

Austin who calls Minto home, says he hasn't heard any complaints about well water yet.

An environmental consultant that the company hired is available to test well water if necessary.

The department of health says the water advisory for the nursing home and health centre will continue for some time until several consecutive tests confirm the water is safe to drink.

Environmental staff have been able to safely get on site and begin testing the soil in the area.

The road into the site is blocked off.

Employees are standing guard at the entrance to keep the curious out.

"Tires still have to be recycled, and there's no reason why that shouldn't be done in Minto," Austin said.

Austin says he believes the facility will keep operating, which is good news for some residents, who call it an important employer.

"I think it's good that they've got everything under control and hopefully they can come up with a situation where they can start the plant up again in the near future," said resident Dale Barton.

Most experts believe it will take some time before a cause is confirmed and for the environmental impact to be fully understood.

There is a public meeting scheduled for Tuesday which will include representatives from the departments of health, environment, transportation and public safety, as well as staff from the Village of Minto and Austin.

They're hoping to be able to answer more residents' questions at that time.