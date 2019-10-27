FREDERICTON -- School officials are asking parents to talk to their children about responsible behaviour and the use of social media after a number of fights among high school students in the Fredericton area.

A letter was sent home Friday with students from Fredericton High School, Leo Hayes High School and Oromocto High updating parents on the situation, and warning that fights are rumoured to continue this coming week.

"In recent days, there have been messages and videos posted on social media related to student activities of a threatening nature taking place on and off school property at some high schools within our district," the note reads.

"Please be assured that your child's safety is our highest priority. Appropriate measures and actions are being taken to maintain a safe and secure school environment for students and staff."

David McTimoney, superintendent of the Anglophone West School District, said most of the fights occurred off school property and involve only a few of the 5,500 students who attend the schools.

"We are doing our best at the school level, the district level and in co-operation with local police to try and bring a little bit of calm and resolution to the matters that have been going on this past week, and with the potential for rolling into the next week," he said in an interview.

McTimoney said he's hoping parents can help calm the tension.

"We count on parents top be an active part of this solution, whether it be talking with their kids about the importance of appropriate behaviour and a responsible lifestyle at school, or even with some encouragement about following social media and posting on social media," he said.

Alycia Bartlett, a spokeswoman for the Fredericton Police Force, said police are aware of information related to the fights circulating on social media and are increasing their vigilance.

"We take this kind of thing seriously and encourage anyone with knowledge of any criminal activities -- and concerns about weapons -- to contact police immediately," she said in an email.

Both Fredericton Police and Oromocto RCMP are involved.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2019.

