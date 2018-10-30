

Poppy campaigns are getting underway across the country, with many stores providing space for the legion to distribute the symbolic flowers.

But a legion branch in Moncton says popular big-box retailer Costco limits the number of days for poppy distribution in the store – something the Royal Canadian Legion fears means thousands of dollars in lost donations.

The annual poppy campaign that's now underway in Moncton will only have four days before Remembrance Day to set up and distribute their poppies in the local Costco.

“It was a shocking thing,” said Peter Beers, the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 6 poppy chairman. “But, we have to accept their condition.”

There is confusion, however, over this decision.

Local legion branches in Moncton say to make up for the limited campaign, Costco makes a donation to the Dominion Command of the legion.

Reached Tuesday afternoon, however, Dominion Command in Ottawa said they do not receive a corporate financial donation. They say Costco's corporate donation is via their partnership and making time and space for poppy distribution.

Veterans and volunteers seem happy to be given any days in store for donations.

“A few years ago, they didn't allow us in the doors,” said Branch 54 poppy chairman Jim Rogers.“So, four days is better than no days.”

But some tell CTV they think the limitations are unfair.

“A lot of stores you go into, they're bumming you for credit cards and all that that stuff, I think that's a shame. I think its harassment really,” said Galen Augustine. “These guys here, they don't ask for anything in return, they don't even ask you if you want to donate, they just sit there and it's all voluntary.”

The Moncton Legion estimates they could lose close to $15,000 with the limited time in Costco.

The Legion says it's not the first hit they've taken this year. They were forced out of Sears once the retailer closed their doors for good.

We reached out to Costco for comment, but a spokesman said they do not comment on their philanthropic initiatives. They referred us back to the Legion.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kate Walker.