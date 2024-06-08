Conservation group, some fishers question redfish quota in Gulf of St. Lawrence

The redfish fishery is expected to open later this month in the Gulf of St. Lawrence following a decades-long moratorium.

The federal Fisheries Department announced last week that the fishery, which has been closed since 1995, could reopen as early as June 15 with a total allowable catch of 60,000 tonnes for 2024-25.

Non-profit conservation group Oceana says while the reopening represents a new "hopeful chapter" for the Atlantic fishery, it questions the new catch limit.

Rebecca Schijns, a fishery scientist with the group, says the new quota level is much higher than the minimum allowable catch of 25,000 tonnes that was announced in January and believes the increase could undermine stock rebuilding efforts.

But Jason Spingle, secretary-treasurer for the Fish, Food and Allied Workers union in Newfoundland and Labrador, says the inshore fishers his union represents feel the new quota level is "conservative" given the amount of fish estimated to be in the Gulf.

About 15 per cent of the quota has been allocated to coastal and inshore vessels less than 20-metres in length, a share Spingle says is inequitable given that larger vessels of the offshore fleet received nearly 60 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2024.