Const. Heidi Stevenson's Watch Awards handed out in Dartmouth

Thirteen police officers received an award in Dartmouth, N.S., Monday morning named in memory of a late RCMP police officer who was killed during Nova Scotia's 2020 mass shooting.

MADD Canada’s Const. Heidi Stevenson’s Watch Award recognizes members of police services across Nova Scotia who remove impaired drivers from roads.

The award was named in honour of Stevenson, who one of 22 people killed by a gunman during the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.

“Const. Stevenson held many different roles throughout her 23 years as an active RCMP member, including as a dedicated Drug Recognition Expert,” reads a release from MADD Canada. “She was especially proud of her expertise in that area and deeply committed to helping make Nova Scotia’s roadways safer.”

A picture of RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson is seen outside RCMP headquarters in North Vancouver, B.C. Friday, April 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

MADD Canada also posthumously awarded Stevenson the Terry Ryan Memorial Award for Excellence in Police Service in honour of her work to prevent impaired driving.

“I look forward to this event as we come together not only to honour Heidi’s memory, but also celebrate the friendships that have been instrumental in our collective efforts to keep our roads and highways safe,” RCMP Assistant Commissioner Dennis Daley said at the event.

“Collaboration between law enforcement partners has been a cornerstone of our success and today we recognize our officers across the province who has shown exemplary service in commitment to removing impaired drivers from our roads and highways.”

Monday’s ceremony marked the second year for the event.

