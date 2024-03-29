Construction and delays return to the Saint John Harbour Bridge on Tuesday

A new season of construction and delays will return to the Saint John Harbour Bridge on Tuesday.

Traffic will be down to one lane in each direction as work resumes on the bridge’s ongoing rehabilitation project.

The lane reductions are scheduled to run from April 2 to Nov. 30, according to the New Brunswick’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure.

In addition to the lane closures, the westbound lanes and on-ramp from Chesley Drive to the bridge will be closed to all traffic.

Eastbound lanes and the off-ramp from Chesley Drive to the bridge will remain open, with one lane of traffic in each direction on the eastbound side of the bridge.

Traffic delays are expected to be heightened in and around the Saint John Harbour Bridge, particularly during the morning and evening rush hours on weekdays.

Construction for the phased bridge project began in 2021 and could cost as much as $31 million by the time it’s finished in 2026 – up from the project’s initial budget of just over $26 million. The federal and New Brunswick governments announced $15 million in funding for the project in February 2023.

The project is entering its final stage in 2024, which will include new work on the bridge’s two east end ramps. Ongoing work will continue with the application of new waterproofing and asphalt on the bridge’s deck, with the replacement of expansion joints and bearings.

The provincial government says the construction project is on time, and will extend the 1.3 km structure’s lifespan by 30 to 50 years.

The Saint John Harbour Bridge first opened to traffic in August 1968.

