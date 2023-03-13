Construction collaboration provides housing and how-to on P.E.I.

CHARLOTTETOWN -

A new collaborative construction program on Prince Edward Island is training workers and building homes at the same time.

Currently, the participants are working on the prototype, a 300 square foot tiny home. It’s the first of 30 over the next three years - that’s one new home every five weeks.

Some of the students hadn’t held a hammer before they started at the Construction Association of PEI’s (CAPEI) Discover Carpentry program, now they’re building homes and new skillsets.

“You start from scratch here,” said apprentice Ryan Lawless. “Pretty much build yourself up and build a set of skills along the way.”

The General Manager for CAPEI Sam Sanderson said the construction industry on P.E.I. is chronically understaffed.

“Providing education, hands-on learning, employability skills, and affordable housing at the same time,” said Sanderson, “It’s really win-win-win.”

Participants who finish will have over 200 apprenticeship hours they can put towards a red seal certification, and CAPEI says employers line up to hire from the program.

“I’ve been seeing many new job opportunities, and a couple people have reached out,” said Lawless. “It’s pretty exciting to see where this trade can take me.”

The homes built by the participants will be used for people on P.E.I.’s social housing list.

“Wonderful. I really like the way we build it from the bottom to the top,” said apprentice Ali Abdulhey.

The discover carpentry program runs until April, but CAPEI runs two other programs, one for youth in trades as well as a newcomer program. Participants of those will continue the work.

The team at CAPEI is hopeful the skills students learn will give them an advantage for when they look to enter into the construction industry.



