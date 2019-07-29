

CTV Atlantic





The old saying "everyone loves a parade" is about to be tested for people who live on the Halifax side of the harbour.

They will need to travel to Dartmouth for this year's Natal Day parade.

Summer-time road work is well underway on the MacKay Bridge, so two of the four lanes are regularly closed to commuters.

"We are resurfacing two lanes on the Mackay Bridge," said Allison MacDonald, a spokeswoman for Halifax Harbour Bridges. "We are removing the existing asphalt."

It's work that's mostly being done at night and on weekends, including the Natal Day holiday weekend.

"As a result of that we are unable to hold Natal Day festivities on the Macdonald Bridge," MacDonald said.

That's because if the Macdonald Bridge is closed, it would reduce all traffic lanes for both bridges from a combined seven lanes to just two.

"That's just not feasible," MacDonald said. "We're not able to provide the level of service to our customers with two lanes of traffic."

That means the popular bridge walk, a Natal Day tradition, is cancelled this year.

The decades-old Natal Day parade, which usually starts in Halifax and ends in Dartmouth will be a Dartmouth-only event this year.

"We've gotten to the position where it's just too expensive to have two parades," said Doug MacDonald, the Natal Day committee chair.

Parade organizers are still expecting tens of thousands to come out.

Some HRM residents will surely be disappointed -- but not Gloria McCluskey.

"Look at me. I'm delighted," she said.

The former Dartmouth mayor pines for the days when Dartmouth had its own parade.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Paul Hollingsworth.