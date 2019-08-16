

Tenants of the Nova Centre in Downtown Halifax are relieved construction of the building is nearing an end. Several businesses are currently open or opening soon, leaving those who work in the building hopeful its completion comes sooner than later.

Slated to debut in January 2016, the Nova Centre eventually opened in December 2017 and has been a work in progress ever since – but it’s to be expected.

“Construction never seems to be on schedule regardless of what project it is,” says Downtown Halifax Business Commission executive director, Paul MacKinnon. “So, better late than never.”

However, construction appears to be drawing to a close with businesses, like restaurant Five Guys, opening on Friday.

Five Guys owner, Caleb Koeppel, decided to open the fast-food restaurant at the Nova Centre location despite the delays.

“I'm less concerned here than I would be in a suburban location,” says Koeppel. “Because you've got a vibrant city and a life in the city – even when construction goes on.”

Restaurant, Gahan House, which opened in June, is another tenant of the building, along with a Moxies location currently under construction.

“You always have a great plan that you're going to have it open in say, five months, but the reality is you don't control some of the variables,” says Murphy Hospitality Group president, Kevin Murphy. “That can be your trades, not just your contractors – your plumbers and electricians and all that have to fit into your plan.”

Despite the delay, officials with Downtown Halifax say these new businesses will help change the face of downtown.

“As we continue to transform these streets in Downtown Halifax, the desire is to make them much more focused on walkability of the place,” says MacKinnon.

While completion dates haven’t been confirmed, construction remains ongoing with an attached hotel planned to open in spring 2020.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Emily Baron Cadloff