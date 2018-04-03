

A construction project near the Greater Moncton Romeo LeBlanc International Airport means travellers need to give themselves extra time to get to the terminal.

The Harrisville Boulevard Interchange Project will create two roundabouts, one on either side of the overpass. The nearly $14-million project was announced last year, but its impact has only begun to be felt.

“From our side, the concern is how people get to the airport,” says Moncton airport CEO Bernard LeBlanc.

The project has forced the inbound ramp of the airport to close. In a statement to CTV News, New Brunswick's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure said motorists can expect “significant congestion and delays in the vicinity of the interchange and on the surrounding street network.”

LeBlanc says the timing isn’t ideal.

“With us as well this time of year, we do have a lot of sun destination traffic,” he says.

LeBlanc feels locals are aware of the detours, but he’s concerned about those who come from away.

“I think the province did a good job trying to flag all the highways, all the directions towards the airport, so from our side we're satisfied,” he says.

Traveller John Lines from Upper Cape, N.B. agrees.

“There have been several spots on TV and on the radio interviewing the engineers saying it was going to be here all summer,” says Lines. “The public should be aware of what's going on and what's been done to remediate the problem.”

The Harrisville Boulevard Interchange Project is expected to be finished sometime in the fall.

