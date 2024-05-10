Construction starts on new Oromocto, N.B., nursing home expected to house 60 seniors

Construction that just started on a new nursing home in Oromocto, N.B., is expected to be finished in roughly two years and will add 60 beds to the province's nursing home network.

“There has been a significant focus on increasing the number of nursing home beds in the province, and Oromocto is part of this effort,” said Social Development Minister Jill Green.

The new facility on Sebani Street will be built and operated by Enhanced Living, which already provides long-term care services in Oromocto and Gagetown, N.B.

It also operates several nursing homes on Prince Edward Island.

“New facilities like this one will help us ensure all seniors have access to the right level of care at the right time,” said Kathy Bockus, minister responsible for seniors.

“I am so pleased to see the start of the construction today. I look forward to 2026 when the first residents can officially move in."

A news release from the New Brunswick government Friday says the new home will have four households with 15 residents in each. All 60 residents will be provided with private homes.

“We are excited to see the work started on the site,” said Jason Lee, CEO of Enhanced Living. “Oromocto has become home to us, and we look forward to when we are able to care for more people in the region.”

