The biggest upgrade in generations is about to kick into high gear at the Port of Saint John.

The $200-million makeover will change the face of shipping through the port, but it comes at a time when Maritime exporters are increasingly worried about our biggest trading partner.

Still, busy days at the port and its container terminal are expected to get a whole lot busier as the container cranes will soon be joined by construction cranes.

“That's going to be extremely visible because it involves the taking down of a pier that's been over there for 30 years, 40 years,” said Jim Quinn, the CEO of the Port of Saint John.

Until now, much of the $200 million worth of modernization work has been behind the scenes engineering and planning.

But the work is now moving, to the waterfront.

“People are going to see for the next three and a half years, very visible activity at the port,” Quinn said. “People coming and going, lots of people at work, lots of services supporting those individuals.”

Quinn says the port continues to experience steady growth in traffic at a time when the business community is nervously watching our biggest trading partner.

“This is a very dollars and cents issue for New Brunswickers and all of Canadians,” says Ron Marcolin, a divisional vice-president for Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters.

Marcolin says Maritime exporters are facing a lot of uncertainty, and adjusting their business plans accordingly.

“And in the case of the U.S. and what they're doing with trade, that sort of blows up the plan, and unfortunately that hurts, that doesn't help,” he said.

In an effort to boost trade, Saint John has now been designated a “foreign trade zone,” which recognizes its importance to the national economy.

“For something like this, or Saint John, it would be great at any time,” said Derrick Stafford, the Saint John Airport CEO. “But with today’s uncertainty, it gives you a little extra confidence.”

As they prepare for modernization, port officials say, so far, business on the waterfront has not been affected by the trade dispute.

The business of the port -- the shipping business -- will continue, but in the days to come, port property will also take on the feel of a construction zone, as the biggest makeover in generations is set to begin.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Mike Cameron.