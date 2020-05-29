HALIFAX -- New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health said the Campbellton cluster of COVID-19 cases might have already spread to other parts of the province.

"We know based on our contact tracing that people living outside that region are in the circle of transmission," Dr. Jennifer Russell said Friday afternoon at a news conference in Fredericton. "This is why every New Brunswicker must be vigilant."

Dr. Russell urged everyone to do the things they can as they wait to get to get tested. This includes, physical distancing, wearing a face mask when you can, washing hands and surfaces, and using proper coughing and sneezing techniques.

"Please limit your close contacts with others," Dr. Russell said.

She also reported two new cases, both in Zone 5 and both related to the travel case that started the cluster in Campbellton. Of the new new cases, one of them is a health-care worker in their thirties who works at a long-term care home.

Premier Blaine Higgs said public health has already sent a "rapid-response team" to that home to begin testing.

That brings the number of active cases to eight, and two of those people are hospitalized and in intensive care. They are in stable condition.

Because there is a risk that COVID-19 has spread outside of Zone 5, that is why it's important for all New Brunswickers to take ownership of their actions, Dr. Russell said.

"If you think it's an issue that does not concern you because you don't live there, this is not the case," Dr. Russell said. "Everyone in New Brunswick has a role to play. We are all in this together."

As for the frustration that some feel about delaying a reopening, Dr. Russell said it's too risky to proceed at this time and public health needs to get a handle on the situation before it deem any relaxation of restrictions to be safe.

The chief executive of the Vitalite health network in northern New Brunswick says the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak is a worst-case scenario in a region with underlying health issues and an older population.

Gilles Lanteigne says a male professional health-care provider has been suspended from work after coming into contact with more than 100 people.

The province has said the man recently travelled to Quebec and returned to work without self-isolating.

Lanteigne declined to confirm the man's professional title, citing privacy concerns in the small community.

Higgs says he knows people are upset about the outbreak "but we don't want people taking matters into their own hands."

The health authority has ramped up testing for people who came into contact with the worker and is providing tests to any community members who ask.

More than 200 people were tested Thursday evening and Lanteigne says elective surgeries have been suspended.

The cluster that grew to eight confirmed cases on Friday has led to the adjournment of the provincial legislature, the rollback of reopening measures in the northern region known as Zone 5, and a one-week delay in relaxing restrictions in the rest of the province.

With files from The Canadian Press.