Container ship the size of two football fields adrift off N.L., says coast guard

The Canadian Coast Guard says a container ship the length of two football fields is adrift off the west coast of Newfoundland.

The agency said in an email Wednesday the 265-metre-long MSC Kim reported engine problems and the vessel was approximately 92 kilometres from Port au Port, N.L.

The email says there are no reported injuries or pollution events and coast guard environmental response specialists are working with the ship's owner to develop a response plan.

It says the ship's owners have hired a tow vessel in the nearby town of Stephenville to retrieve the MSC Kim.

The coast guard ship Terry Fox is in the area to help the tow vessel make its way out of the Stephenville harbour.

Marine traffic websites say the MSC Kim is sailing under the flag of Panama and it's owned by Switzerland-based Mediterranean Shipping Company.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2022.