The RCMP and Correctional Service Canada are investigating after a convicted killer escaped from a minimum security prison in New Brunswick.

The Correctional Service of Canada says 45-year-old Steven Bugden is serving an indeterminate sentence for second-degree murder at the Dorchester Penitentiary.

It says correctional officers conducted a count of inmates at 10 p.m. Wednesday. They contacted the RCMP when they realized Bugden was missing.

Police say correctional officers searched the facility, while RCMP officers searched the surrounding area with the assistance of a police dog.

Efforts to locate Bugden have been unsuccessful and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

The RCMP and Correctional Service of Canada are investigating the circumstances surrounding Bugden’s disappearance.

Bugden is described as Caucasian with a fair complexion. He has blond hair and blue eyes. He is five-foot-five inches tall and weighs roughly 188 pounds.

Police say Bugden shouldn’t be approached if spotted. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.