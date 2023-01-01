Convincing win over Sweden gives Maritime fans new hope for World Junior gold
Canada's World Junior team closed out 2022 with an exclamation point on Saturday night in front of a Halifax crowd that was ready to party.
Three goals in the game's first 10 minutes got the New Year's festivities started early.
In the end, a convincing 5-1 win over Sweden -- a fellow tournament favourite -- had fans ringing in the New Year with new expectations.
"I think those who came out of the Scotiabank Centre last night were pretty excited by what they saw,” said longtime sports broadcaster John Moore.
Moore didn't disagree that local fans' appetites are newly-whet for a gold medal that now appears pretty realistic.
"This was a big test last night, and they passed with flying colours,” Moore said. “So yeah, going forward, I think that a lot of the Canadian fans now say, 'Hey yes, the gold medal is in our grasp. We've got a couple of wins to get to that gold medal game first.'"
"There's only one word - 'redemption', right?" said Sydney-based hockey fan Brent Desveaux, in reference to the only other time Halifax hosted the tournament.
Twenty years ago, Halifax fans went home heartbroken.
A whirlwind 2003 World Juniors ended with a one-goal loss to the Russians in the gold medal game.
However, the Russians aren’t playing this year, the IIHF barred them from competition.
The Canadians are looking to repeat as gold medal champions, having won the tournament last year in Edmonton.
"We all saw the reaction of the crowd, Desveaux said. “We all saw the enthusiasm -- pregame, post-game and everything right? So definitely redemption. If they win this, Halifax is going to go crazy."
Canada's next test is Monday against Slovakia in a quarterfinal.
Win, and move on.
Lose, and go home.
"The final script has yet to be written,” Moore said. “But I think that if Canada can win this tournament in Halifax, and knowing how successful it's been in the early going, I think this will go down as perhaps one of the greatest tournaments hosted in Canada."
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's a look at what's going to cost you more, and less, in 2023
As Canadians worry about the costs of feeding their families, having a roof to live under and driving their vehicles, they look toward a new year, hoping for financial relief. But will it arrive?
Feds eyeing 'variety of options' for planned firearm buyback program: Mendicino
The federal government is 'looking at a variety of options' to carry out a planned buyback of banned firearms — including enlisting outside help, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says.
Northern Ont. food bank receives thousands of pounds of food, thanks to local firefighter
A food bank in northern Ontario received 10,000 pounds of food, thanks to the efforts of a local first responder.
Here are some of the new laws and rules coming into effect in Canada in 2023
From minimum wage increases, to restrictions placed on foreign homebuyers, CTVNews.ca breaks down some of the new laws and rules coming into effect across Canada in 2023.
Arrest made in death of Rejean Hebert, longtime radio journalist in New Brunswick
A journalist well-known to listeners of French-language radio in New Brunswick has been killed and police are treating the death as a homicide.
Canada's COVID-19 restrictions for air travellers from China questioned by experts
Canada's requirement of a negative COVID-19 test of travellers from China will not help in preventing new variants or the spread of the virus, say experts.
Why some Canadians are switching to a plant-based diet in the new year
As the annual January food trend Veganuary begins, some advocates say plant-based foods are growing in popularity as Canadians are increasingly looking for options to incorporate greater variety into their diet.
2 dead and 4 others injured in New Year's Day shooting in Florida
Two people died and four others were injured in a shooting in Ocala, Florida, early Sunday, authorities said.
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes northern California
A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck 15 kilometres southeast of California's Rio Dell region, an area still recovering from a powerful earthquake last month.
Toronto
-
Toronto hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
A baby named Sanjith was born at 12:01 a.m. Sunday in Toronto, making them one of the city’s first babies to be delivered in 2023.
-
Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children takes down websites over 'unusual activity'
Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children says it has taken down two websites after detecting 'potential unusual activity,' the latest disruption to Canada's largest pediatric hospital weeks after it was hit by a ransomware attack.
-
Ontario pharmacists can now prescribe treatments for 13 common ailments
Ontarians with 13 common ailments can skip the doctor's office and head straight to the pharmacist to get a prescription as of today.
Calgary
-
2 Alberta towns merge to create Diamond Valley
There's a new municipality in southern Alberta after a midnight merger transformed Turner Valley and Black Diamond into Diamond Valley.
-
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Ranchlands shooting
Homicide detectives are investigating after an early-morning shooting in Ranchlands left one dead and a second person seriously injured.
-
Wranglers coach Mitch Love named to AHL all-star coaching staff
Greg Moore of the Toronto Marlies and Mitch Love of the Calgary Wranglers have been named to the coaching staff of the American Hockey League's all-star event Feb. 5-6 in Laval, Que.
Montreal
-
10 of Quebec's biggest stories in 2022
2022 has come and gone. From politics to papal visits to (cancelled) pride parades, here's a list of 10 stories that dominated headlines in Montreal over the past year.
-
'We are lucky to live in a place like Quebec:' Legault gives New Year's message
"I would also like us to realize that we are lucky to live in a place like Quebec: a beautiful territory, a safe place, a people who are united and who help each other when it is difficult. That's Quebec and we should all be proud of that," the premier said.
-
11 Hydro-Quebec customers who lost power in winter storm yet to be reconnected
Hydro-Québec says almost all of its customers who lost power in a Dec. 23 winter storm have now been reconnected. Hydro spokesman Francis Labbé says 11 clients who lost power in the storm still don't have electricity, after nearly 100 were reconnected earlier in the day.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton man wanted on Canada-wide warrants for human trafficking arrested in B.C.
A man wanted by the Edmonton Police Service on Canada-wide warrants related to human trafficking and intimate partner violence was arrested this week in Burnaby, B.C.
-
New Year's Day death and burned-out vehicle may be connected: EPS
Police say the discovery of a burned-out vehicle in southeast Edmonton may be linked to the death of a man early New Year's Day.
-
Edmonton's archbishop reflects on Pope Benedict XVI's legacy
Edmonton's archbishop and president of the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops believes the late Pope Benedict XVI leaves a dual legacy of being a teacher of the faith and reformer, paving the way to address sexual abuse in the church.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. food bank receives thousands of pounds of food, thanks to local firefighter
A food bank in northern Ontario received 10,000 pounds of food, thanks to the efforts of a local first responder.
-
Premiers' New Year's messages cover economy, health care, cost of living
Premiers across the country used their New Year's messages to emphasize everything from housing and affordability to healthy lifestyles.
-
Goal setters in the north offer tips on how to keep New Year's resolutions
Two northern Ontario business owners: a psychotherapist and a yoga instructor both agree that putting pen to paper is a helpful method to honour a New Year's Resolution.
London
-
'Life threatening injuries': London Police investigating west end crash
A man if fighting for his life after a crash in the west end of London, Ont. Sunday morning.
-
London Health Sciences Centre announces first baby of 2023
London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) welcomed first baby of 2023 just one minute after midnight.
-
'Largest crowd we’ve ever had': 15K people packed Victoria Park for NYE
A combination of great weather, great entertainment and a thirst for a free live gathering lead to an amazing New Year’s Eve Party at Victoria Park.
Winnipeg
-
Community search party seeks identity of 'Buffalo Woman' serial killer victim
A grassroots effort continues to try and identify one of four women believed to have been killed by an alleged serial killer.
-
Winnipeg police deal with carjacking, robbery, stabbing, shots fired
Winnipeg police have been busy over the last few days, responding to several incidents.
-
'We're plugging along': How Winnipeg's used book stores are staying afloat
As two long-standing used book stores in Winnipeg prepare to close their doors, two others are soldiering on, adapting their business to the shifting landscape of retail in order to stay open.
Ottawa
-
The first babies of 2023 in Ottawa and the Outaouais
Ottawa's first baby of 2023 was born at the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus at 12:06 a.m., while the first baby of the year in the Outaouais was born at 1:23 a.m. Sunday.
-
Premiers' New Year's messages cover economy, health care, cost of living
Premiers across the country used their New Year's messages to emphasize everything from housing and affordability to healthy lifestyles.
-
Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa over New Year's
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa on New Year's Day and Jan. 2.
Saskatoon
-
'I have no words': Destination wedding derailed by Sunwing cancellations
With bad weather and flight cancellations wreaking havoc across the country, one couple is left scrambling to make alternate plans for their upcoming destination wedding.
-
Saskatoon snow clearing: Five neighbourhoods graded so far
Workers have completed grading the streets in nearly five neighbourhoods as of Sunday morning, according to the City of Saskatoon.
-
It's a boy: Saskatoon welcomes first baby of the year
The first baby born in Saskatoon in 2023 is a boy.
Vancouver
-
House arrest, no jail time for B.C. man who beat ex-wife in front of daughter
A man with a history of domestic violence convicted of beating his ex-wife in front of their five-year-old daughter will not serve any jail time, a B.C. Supreme Court judge has ruled.
-
Senior dead after New Year's Eve house fire in East Vancouver
A man in his 70s is dead after a fire broke out at a home in East Vancouver on New Year's Eve, according to first responders.
-
B.C.'s first baby of 2023 arrives in Abbotsford
B.C.'s New Year's baby was born just two minutes after the clock struck midnight in Abbotsford.
Regina
-
'Take precautions': Swift Current RCMP warns public of fentanyl risks after 2 fatal overdoses in 3 days
Following two overdoses in three days, RCMP are warning the public about illicit drugs containing fentanyl in the Swift Current area.
-
Minor injuries reported after semi accident north of Regina
Firefighters were on the scene of an accident north of Regina that saw a semi slide off Highway 11.
-
'It's a girl': Regina welcomes first baby of 2023
Regina welcomed its first baby of 2023 in the early morning hours of Jan. 1, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).
Vancouver Island
-
As 2023 looms, new B.C. Premier David Eby lays out priorities for year ahead
In an extended interview with CTV News Vancouver Island, British Columbia’s 37th premier says he’s ready to tackle the challenges facing the province, starting with health care.
-
Man arrested after multiple women sprayed with 'unknown chemical liquid' in downtown Victoria
Police in Victoria have arrested a suspect after a series of assaults in the city's downtown core where women reported having "an unknown liquid sprayed or splashed on their legs."
-
B.C. woman captures incredible video of giant Pacific octopus
An astonishing video of what appears to be a giant Pacific octopus in the waters of British Columbia has garnered millions of views on social media.