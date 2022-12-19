Convocation ceremony prompts Newfoundland and Labrador to re-examine its anthem

A decision by Memorial University has prompted a provincewide discussion about Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial anthem.

Catharyn Andersen, Indigenous vice-president at the university, says the Ode to Newfoundland was written by settlers and for settlers at a time when Newfoundland's natural resources were being extracted without thought to the island's Indigenous populations.

Andersen said in an interview that she has long heard from Indigenous and other students that they don't feel included when the Ode is played each year during Memorial's convocation ceremonies.

She says she was not surprised when the university's decision earlier this year to cancel the customary playing of the Ode at its convocation ceremonies in October was met with widespread public resistance.

The Ode to Newfoundland was written in 1902 by Sir Cavendish Boyle, a British civil servant who served as colonial governor of Newfoundland, and it was adopted as the province's official anthem in 1979.

Chris Andrews, lead singer of traditional Newfoundland band Shanneyganock, says many feel a deep connection to the Ode, adding that he wonders if parts of the song can be rewritten to better reflect and include the province's diverse people.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2022.