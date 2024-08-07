Cooper Alan excited for first East Coast performance at country festival

Many Maritime country fans are counting down the days until they see their favourite artists at the YQM Country Festival in Dieppe, N.B.

One artist who is set to take the stage is just as excited as the fans.

Cooper Alan first gained popularity from his TikTok videos that mash-up popular songs.

“So it was kind of an old bar trick that one day, I just decided to try online and somehow it worked,” said Alan in an interview with CTV’s Katie Kelly on Wednesday.

Like many people during the pandemic, the singer decided to turn to the online world to cure his boredom.

“I was pretty anti-social media most of my life until like 2020,” he said.

Alan says social media became a great vehicle to launch his original songs.

“It really just kind of really got things in motion for me,” he said.

Alan’s original songs quickly became hits and now he performs all over the world. Originally from North Carolina, Alan is set to play his first gig on Canada’s East Coast at the YQM Country Festival.

“I've never been east of Ontario, which is why I'm super, super stoked for YQM,” he said.

“This is like one of the shows I'm most excited for. I'm not just saying that because we're on here right now, I've been pumped about this one.”

He plans for his performance to be a “total party,” and says he will be bring the energy to his YQM performance on Aug. 24.

“You know, we play our serious stuff, but it's super high energy, and I always say whether it's at a festival or you know, a headline show, whatever, if you know my stuff, you're going to have a really, really good time, obviously. But if you have no idea who I am, you're still going to have fun,” he said.

“You're not going to be mad that you stuck around for that set.”

YQM Country Festival will take place from Aug. 22 to 24. Headliners for the event include Bailey Zimmerman, Jason Aldean, and Luke Combs.

With files from CTV's Katie Kelly.

