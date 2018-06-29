

A Cornwall, P.E.I. man has been charged with Impaired Driving Causing Death, following an investigation into a fatal collision that occurred on Highway #1 in Eldon, P.E.I. on March 5, 2018.

On March 5, police responded to a collision on Route 1 around 7:00 p.m, after a car and courier van collided head-on.

The 35-year-old female driver of the car died from injuries sustained in the collision.

On Wednesday, June 27, Kings District RCMP charged a 56-year-old man from the Cornwall area with Impaired Driving causing death and Impaired Driving with a blood alcohol concentration exceeding 80 mg of alcohol in 100 ml of blood causing death.

The man is scheduled to appear in Charlottetown Provincial Court on August 6 to answer the charges.