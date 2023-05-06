Coronation ceremony held at Fredericton’s government house

Hours before the official ceremony, New Brunswick's Lieutenant Governor Brenda Murphy welcomed about 150 royal watchers into government house to watch King Charles III's coronation.

The ceremony was projected in two rooms while onlookers gathered.

"I think people are very touched to be here and be a part of this,” said Murphy. “I know there are lots of folks who are watching at home but I think many people wanted to do this in a common area and celebrate together with people.”

Royal watchers were dressed to impress for the pomp and circumstance as attendees sported fascinators and suits.

"This is a wonderful event,” said Suzanne Wies. “It's fun to go to the Lieutenant Governor’s house and the pomp and ceremony of the whole thing is just awesome and I'll probably never see something like this again.”

Doors opened at 5:30 a.m. to ticketholders to attend the early watch party’s live feed from London.

"I wanted to watch the coronation and I'd rather watch it with friends and other people, I'm so pleased,” said Moon Joyce.

"My grandmother was a huge royalist or monarchist, whatever you'd want to call it, but she's no longer with us, so it's kind of fitting that we're here on her behalf today,” said Adam Stretch, who was in town from Moncton for his daughter’s basketball tournament.

But others in the capital had other plans this morning.

"I have no interest in the monarchy,” said Nik Murphy. “I don't believe they're doing a whole lot of good in the world at the moment.”

Once the King left in his carriage, government house moved the ceremony outside.

The premier and Fredericton Mayor Kate Rogers came to raise the coronation flag alongside Murphy at government house grounds.

"Well this is an honour,” said Premier Blaine Higgs. “Being in office is, it's a once and a lifetime event and I think to be part of it, and the ceremony and the recognition and the tradition, that goes so, so deep.”

The local ceremony finale was a 21-gun salute where Murphy fired the final round.