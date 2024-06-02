Coroner’s inquest begins Monday for death at AIM Saint John in 2022
A coroner’s inquest will begin Monday morning in Saint John, examining the circumstances that led to an American Iron and Metal (AIM) worker's death nearly two years ago.
Darrell Richards died on July 1, 2022 after suffering a laceration to his leg while working at the AIM scrapyard in Port Saint John. He was 60-years-old.
In February, AIM entered a guilty plea to one charge under the Occupational Health and Safety Act in connection to Richards’ death. As part of the company’s sentence, AIM was ordered to create a $107,000 scholarship at the New Brunswick Community College.
The coroner’s inquest is scheduled to run Monday to Friday at the Saint John Law Courts.
Deputy chief coroner Michael Johnston and a jury will hear evidence from witnesses, and have the opportunity to make preventative recommendations for similar circumstances.
Last year, the New Brunswick government revoked AIM's salvage dealer's licence for its Saint John scrapyard following a massive multi-day fire that began on Sept. 15, 2023.
Within a seven month period, there were two workplace fatalities at AIM’s Port Saint John location.
Bruce Lagacé died from injuries sustained while working on the site as a truck driver on Nov. 24, 2021. A coroner’s inquest was held last October to investigate the circumstances of Lagacé’s death, resulting in seven recommendations.
With files from CTV Atlantic’s Avery MacRae and Sean Mott.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
