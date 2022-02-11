Coroner's inquest ordered into death of New Brunswick inmate

An inquest has been ordered into the death of a man who was an inmate at a New Brunswick jail.

The New Brunswick government says 40-year-old Wesley Robert Geneau was found unresponsive at the Madawaska Regional Correctional Centre Sunday morning.

Staff members administered first aid before Geneau was taken to the Edmundston Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Geneau was serving a sentence at the jail in Saint-Hilaire, N.B.

The province says officials don’t suspect foul play or self-harm, but a cause of death has not been released.

The provincial government confirmed Friday that a coroner’s inquest has been ordered into Geneau’s death.

“The presiding coroner and a jury will publicly hear evidence from subpoenaed witnesses to determine the facts surrounding Geneau’s death,” said the New Brunswick government in a news release. “The jury will have an opportunity to make recommendations to prevent deaths under similar circumstances.”

The presiding coroner, schedule and location have not been determined at this time. The province says the inquest date will be announced once confirmed.