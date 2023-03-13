Coroner's inquest underway into 2020 death inside Saint John psychiatric unit

A coroner’s inquest is underway examining the circumstances of a patient who died by suicide two years ago inside the Saint John Regional Hospital’s psychiatric unit.

Hillary Hooper died on Dec. 9, 2020, a week after a suicide attempt by hanging in the psychiatric unit on Dec. 2.

It happened nearly a month after Hooper was first admitted to Saint John Regional Hospital, following a suicide attempt.

Coroner Emily Caissy is presiding over the inquest, which heard testimony on its first day about Hooper’s mental health in the weeks and days before her death.

When Hooper arrived at Saint John Regional Hospital on Nov. 13, 2020, she was considered “high priority” based on her mental-health history and a meeting earlier that day with a social worker.

Lauren Oulton, a mental health nurse who cared for Hooper in the hospital that evening, said Hooper voluntarily admitted herself for a 72-hour emergency assessment.

Dr. Samir Talebb, a psychiatrist at Saint John Regional Hospital, saw Hooper later that night and diagnosed her as having borderline personality disorder requiring immediate inpatient hospitalization.

Monday’s testimony also focused on procedures to monitor patients within 4D North, the Saint John Regional Hospital’s psychiatric wing. Patients are checked on a frequency of every 15 minutes, 30 minutes, or one hour, based on clinical assessments.

Michael Taylor, the unit’s nurse manager in late 2020, said Hooper was set to be released from 4D North shortly, and that her 15-minute medical check had been changed to a frequency of every hour.

Cynthia Moore, a registered nurse who cared for Hooper on Dec. 9, said the two had a 45-minute conversation that morning.

Moore said Hooper was anxious about the effect sleeping pills were having on her dreams, and was also concerned about her assignment of new mental-health staff. Moore said the conversation ended on a calm and positive note.

“I didn’t feel like I was leaving someone who wasn’t safe to leave,” said Moore.

Hooper’s mother, Patty Borthwick, was in court on Monday and had a picture of her daughter and a box of her ashes nearby. Borthwick told reporters she’d wait until later to share her thoughts on the inquiry.

A jury of five people was selected Monday morning to hear evidence and testimony about the circumstances around Hooper’s death. The panel will have the ability to make recommendations to prevent similar incidents, after hearing all the evidence.

The inquiry will continue on Tuesday.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, here are some available resources:

CHIMO (in New Brunswick): 1-800-667-5005

Mental Health and Addictions Crisis Line (in Nova Scotia): 1-888-429-8167

Canada Suicide Prevention Helpline: 1-833-456-4566

Centre for Addiction and Mental Health: 1-800-463-2338

Crisis Services Canada: 1-833-456-4566 or text 45645

Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868

If you need immediate assistance, call 911 or go to the nearest hospital.