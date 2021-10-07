Coroner's jury begins deliberations into N.B. police killing of Rodney Levi
Jurors in the coroner's inquest investigating the RCMP fatal shooting of an Indigenous man in New Brunswick last year have begun deliberations.
Coroner John Evans gave his instructions to the five-member jury on Thursday morning, telling them they must decide whether Rodney Levi's death was a homicide, a suicide or whether neither can be determined.
Levi was shot dead by police in Sunny Corner, N.B., on June 12, 2020, after officers responded to a complaint about a man with knives at a home.
The shooting was investigated by Quebec's police watchdog, the Bureau des enquetes independantes, and prosecutors determined the officers on the scene believed Levi was using force against them and were justified in killing him.
Levi was electroshocked three times and then allegedly told officers they would have to put a bullet in him.
Evans says the jury is not to assign blame, but needs to determine the nature of Levi's death and issue recommendations to help prevent a death under similar circumstances in the future.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2021.
