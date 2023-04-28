'Cory's Lil' Anglers' shares love of fishing in friend's memory

DARTMOUTH -

They’re a group of anglers who have loved fishing since they were young, and they’re passing that passion on to Nova Scotia kids through a non-profit founded in memory of a good fishing buddy.

“Cory’s Lil’ Anglers” is a charity named after Cory Boudreau, an avid bass fisherman and school crossing guard who loved the sport, and had a special connection with the children he saw every day on the job.

“He was [a] really special person on a lot of different levels,” says the organization’s founder, Mike Chrismas.

“His trademark was a fist bump (with the kids) and he always had a treat on him for dogs being walked,” Chrismas adds. “He had the gift of gab; made friends easily.”

But Chrismas says Boudreau also suffered from mental illness, including extreme anxiety. That battle took his life last August at 51 years old.

To deal with the loss of his friend, Chrismas turned to the sport that brought them together, and “Cory’s Lil’ Anglers” was formed.

“Not only are we looking to help children learn new skills, but we're also looking to promote community health and mental health awareness, by getting people out, and getting them active,” says Chrismas.

The small shed where Boudreau once sold custom fishing tackle such as weights and lures is where Chrismas now stores the fishing gear that has been donated for kids who can’t afford their own.

There are dozens of rigs, tackle boxes, weights, and other items that have been gifted to the organization.

Photo of the late Cory Boudreau on a successful bass fishing trip. (Courtesy: Mike Chrismas)

Chrismas says the plan is to create a system so families can apply confidentially to receive a donated rig and tackle. There are also plans to lend out the gear at special events to teach kids the basics of angling.

“I was one of the first people to meet Cory in the community,” says avid angler Grant Hartnett, who got reeled in to help put kits together for donation.

“I want to be able to help kids catch fish. Because I know it made me happy and I know it would make them be happy as well,” he adds.

Fundraising efforts are ramping up, with Chrismas selling special sweatshirts and donating proceeds from sales at his own tackle shop, M&A Rigs N’ Jigs.

Mike Chrismas shows the logo on the special fundraising sweatshirts for Cory’s Lil’ Anglers. (Heidi Petracek/CTV)

The group is also in final preparations for a big event Saturday in Shubenacadie, N.S.

“Cory’s Memorial Striper Cup,” is a striped bass fishing derby being held at Shubenacadie River Park.

The event runs from noon until 6 p.m. with a free BBQ, raffles and a competition to win the first bi-annual “Cory’s Memorial Striper Cup.”

“He’d be pretty proud, he would,” says Chrismas when asked how Boudreau would feel about it all.

Chrismas says the initiative is a team effort, with everyone coming together to remember their friend and share the joy of fishing with the next generation.

For the latest Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.