Cosmetology association calls for lockdown restrictions in N.B. to be lifed for its industry

Estheticians, hair stylists and nail technicians are calling on the New Brunswick government to lift lockdown restrictions on its industry.

“We’ve done everything that the government has asked of us, but we seem to be the least in the priority to remain open. It is very difficult for our members,” said Gaye Cail, a spokesperson for the Cosmetology Association of New Brunswick.

The Cosmetology Association of New Brunswick says their 8,000 registered members are being unfairly targeted, adding there's not enough provincial or federal supports to help with the loss of income.

Spas closed Friday night as part of New Brunswick's Level 3 lockdown. The measures are in place until Jan. 31.