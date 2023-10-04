Atlantic

    • Cost of groceries puts damper on Thanksgiving

    Inside an Atlantic Superstore, Wednesday, October 4, 2023. (Paul Hollingsworth/CTV Atlantic) Inside an Atlantic Superstore, Wednesday, October 4, 2023. (Paul Hollingsworth/CTV Atlantic)

    According to Dalhousie University food distribution professor Sylvain Charlebois, this year’s Thanksgiving dinner will be a lot more expensive than last year.

    “The bird itself is about 18 per cent more,” said Charlebois, who added the price of all groceries continues to be on the rise. “Generally speaking, everything is five to 10 per cent more expensive than last year.”

    Charlebois expects to see a dramatic impact on the meals served for Thanksgiving, and for grocery shopping routines in general.

    “People are adapting new habits,” he said.

    Based on the latest study from the Dalhousie University Agri-Food Analytics Lab, more than 64 per cent of Canadians in the last 12 months have already altered their shopping habits, 86.4 per cent said they are now more price-conscious, 55.1 per cent are employing cost-saving mechanisms and 79.2 per cent have joined loyalty programs in the past year.

    “Groceries in general seem to be crazy right now,” said Dartmouth shopper Mike Shea, who says he will continue to make spending adjustments. “We are trying to do penny-pinching where we can.”

    Souls Harbour Rescue Mission CEO Michelle Porter has serious concerns heading into Thanksgiving weekend.

    “I woke up this morning and I had this heaviness right away, because the cost of groceries is so high,” Porter said on Wednesday.

    Souls Harbour will serve Thanksgiving meals this weekend in Halifax, Bridgewater, Truro, and Lower Sackville -- but it won’t be easy.

    “The word we are hearing, is the prices have tripled in a lot of the items,” said Porter.

    Porter fears a large swath of people will not be able to afford Thanksgiving dinner and they will have even greater food affordability concerns in the future.

    Charlebois also said, more so this year than previous years, people are shopping at discount stores like Giant Tiger and Dollarama to get many of the grocery items. He also expects this consumer trend to continue in the future.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Atlantic Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada-India tensions: How we got here and what's at stake

    In the past month, Canada has accused the Indian government of being involved in a murder on Canadian soil and India has ordered Canada to remove most of its diplomats from the country. Here's how the two countries got to this point, as well as what's at stake if tensions don't ease.

    Rideau Hall apologizes for honouring Nazi veteran, Trudeau 'carefully' considering unsealing records

    Rideau Hall is apologizing for the historic appointment of a man who fought for a Nazi unit in the Second World War, to the Order of Canada. Now, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon's office says it is examining two subsequent medals granted in the last two decades. This, as Jewish advocacy groups say the recent and resurfacing recognitions further make their case for the need to unseal Holocaust-related records.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News