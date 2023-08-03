Cost of public long-term care accommodations rises on Prince Edward Island

The cost of public long-term care accommodations has risen on Prince Edward Island. Some are criticizing the increase, but officials say it’s needed to maintain fairness.

The more than $10 per day increase is the first time public long-term care accommodation rates have gone up since 2019.

It follows an equal increase in cost of accommodations in the province’s private long-term care homes.

P.E.I.’s per day long-term care prices remain the lowest in the region at $105.78. In Nova Scotia, that number is $110.50, and $113.00 in New Brunswick.

That is just the cost of the accommodations: room, food, cleaning, laundry, that kind of thing. The provinces cover medical care in the homes.

The Alzheimer's Society of PEI says they’ve heard concerns since the increase was announced.

“There’s already additional costs that people are experiencing when they’re caregiving,” said Laura MacWilliam, manager of programs and dervices. “For some caregivers they’re having to take time off work, they may not be able to work at all, so then with this increase in cost I think it is going to cause some concern.”

In total, the increase will amount to almost $5,000 more a year.

Officials say it’s the only way to maintain fairness after the cost of private care increased.

“What this means and what this does is it helps to maintain equity,” Andrew MacDougall, executive director for community health and seniors care for Health PEI. “Not for people to make decisions about where they want to receive their care based on cost differences.”

He says 85 per cent of people in public long-term care have their accommodations subsidized.

“That’s the other benefit of providing a lot of notice, is to also provide opportunity to residents that may be potentially affected to see how they could, maybe, benefit from support from our subsidy program,” said MacDougall.

Private long-term care homes lobbied to have their cost increased because they say prices need to increase to ensure the businesses can still run amid rising costs.

The increased price is already in effect for new residents in long-term care homes. Those already in the homes will see the increase Oct 1.