Cost of Thanksgiving dinner on the rise in Atlantic Canada

Friday was a busy at the butcher ahead of the Thanksgiving long weekend. Cuts of meat are high demand.

“We’re selling lots of ham for Thanksgiving. Turkey and roast,” said George Chater, Chater Meat Market.

Customers here are content with the cost but inflation has pushed up the price tag on this year’s Thanksgiving dinner.

“Starting with the bird. Turkey,” said Sylvain Charlebois, Director of Agri-food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University. “It’s up 15 – 16 per cent. In fact, in Atlantic [Canada] it has gone up, but not as much as, say, out west, where we’re seeing like 30 per cent.”

Charlebois said the price of potatoes, cranberries and pumpkin pie filling is also higher.

Factor in Fiona and there’s more pain. Power outages forced many to throw out food.

“When you’re on social assistance, you’re on a fixed income, and really, we don’t get very much money for food and so we have to make it last,” said Kathleen Thompson, a Dartmouth resident.

Then overnight, gas went up, putting more pressure on people relying on generators after the storm or fuel to get around.

Still, Crystal Hill, the owner of Chill Cleaning Services, isn’t cutting any courses.

“Regardless of what we have to spend, we have to make mom and dad happy,” said Hill.

The climbing cost of living is making some re-think their food source.

“I’m going to grow my own vegetables and stuff,” said Tom Brake.