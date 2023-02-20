Council of Atlantic Premiers set to meet in Charlottetown

The Council of Atlantic Premiers is set to meet in Prince Edward Island for a news conference.

P.E.I. says Premier Dennis King, chair of the council, is set to host a meeting in Charlottetown Monday with his fellow Maritime premiers.

King will hold a news conference at 11:15 a.m. alongside Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston and New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs.

P.E.I. says the conference will be held at the Shaw Building.

They say the conference will also be livestreamed.

Further details have not been provided.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2023.