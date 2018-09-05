

CTV Atlantic





A proposed container terminal for the port of Sydney has been a hot topic for a number of years.

The project has been championed by Cape Breton Regional Municipality Mayor Cecil Clarke, but that's not the only thing on Clarke's mind these days: he's campaigning to be the next leader of the Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative Party. That has created some concern on council.

“Without a leader, without the figurehead of council, a lot those projects could be put on hold,” said Coun. Amanda MacDougall.

The other concern is the lack of transparency.

Coun. Earlene MacMullin feels there's been no information available surrounding the port file. She's worried if the mayor leaves council tax payers will be left high and dry.

“Yesterday, the mayor made a point of order to make it clear he wasn't the only one that knew about the file,” MacMullin said. “That staff as well knew, but for the two years in my council seat. Anytime I asked for any information I've been shut down because there’s a motion that gives the mayor confidential control.”

We reached out to Mayor Cecil Clarke today but he was in Antigonish on the campaign trail. Whether he will stay on as mayor if he's successful is unclear at this point.

Should the mayor win, it's okay for him to continue his duties as mayor. He wouldn’t have to step down as mayor until he won a seat in the provincial legislature.

Council agreed to hold a special meeting later this month to discuss all scenarios.

The new leader of the conservative party will be announced Oct. 27 at a convention in Halifax.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore.