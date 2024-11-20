Counterfeit $50 bills in circulation, charges laid: Charlottetown police

ATLANTIC
    Police are warning the public and businesses about counterfeit $50 bills that have been circulating in the Charlottetown area.

    Officers responded to a complaint from a business on Mount Edward Road reporting that a man had passed a counterfeit $50 bill on Nov. 12, according to a Wednesday news release from police.

    Police say they responded to another complaint on Monday of a man and a woman who passed two counterfeit $50 bills at a business on Euston Street.

    Police arrested a 35-year-old man from Charlottetown on Tuesday in relation to both occurrences and charged him with:

    • uttering counterfeit money (two counts)
    • breach of probation (two counts)

    The man has been released from custody with conditions and will appear in provincial court at a later date.

