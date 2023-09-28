Country star Johnny Reid in Cape Breton for musical tribute to his grandmother

Johnny Reid is best known for his music, but now the country superstar will be transferring his talents to the theatre.

"(Since) my granny left the world, I was trying to find a way to bring her back to life and I decided the best way to do that is to put her on a stage,” Reid told CTV Atlantic in an interview Wednesday at the Savoy Theatre in Glace Bay, N.S.

The musical "Maggie" co-created by Reid and playwright Matt Murray of Ontario, tells the life story of Reid's grandmother - with whom he was particularly close, calling her every Sunday until her death in 2009.

"(She was) widowed at 21-years-old, raised three boys by herself in Scotland,” Reid said. “(The musical) takes place in the 1950s to the early 1970s."

Now, the show is set to hit the stage at the Savoy Theatre, where Reid has performed many times in the past. It all starts with Thursday's opening night.

"If you've ever been to a Johnny Reid show, you're going to love Maggie because my stamp is on it,” Reid said. “I wrote all the songs."

Murray teamed up with Reid to bring Maggie and Johnny’s story to life.

“Working with Johnny has been a dream,” Murray said. “I think people are going to leave getting to know Johnny a little bit better, but also humming all the songs."

Reid says the island’s blue collar history and Scottish roots mirror his grandmother’s life.

He's proud to show people what he calls a fitting tribute to the woman who helped mold him into the person he's become.

"My gran is probably up in heaven with a wee dram of whisky looking down on this,” Reid said. “The thought of people showing up to hear her story would be not only humbling for my granny but I think she would, in fact I know she would, she would just find it extraordinary that her life is being celebrated in such a wonderful way."

Tickets for most shows at the Savoy are still available, and the curtain closes for the final show Oct. 8.

