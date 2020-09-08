Police have identified two “persons of interest” and say there is no risk to the public after a report that children were offered money to get in a vehicle in Eskasoni, N.S.

The RCMP received a report at 5:24 p.m. Monday that a man and a woman in a white car on Arena Road had offered children money to get in the vehicle.

Police couldn’t locate the pair and issued a news release Monday, seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating the “persons of interest.”

The RCMP provided an update Tuesday, saying that the people in the vehicle contacted the local detachment after they learned police were looking for them.

Police say their actions were “misinterpreted” and they had no intention of harming the children or committing a crime. The couple has apologized to the parents of the youth involved, via the RCMP.

Police say there is no threat to the public and they will not be laying any charges.