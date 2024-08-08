ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Court approves Postmedia bid for insolvent Atlantic newspaper chain

    Share
    HALIFAX -

    Justice John Keith ruled today that the proposal is "reasonable and fair," clearing the way for the Toronto-based media company to buy the insolvent SaltWire Network Inc. and The Halifax Herald Ltd.

    Earlier, a lawyer representing the court-appointed monitor overseeing insolvency proceedings said the main union that represents workers at the two media companies had agreed to certain conditions demanded last week by Postmedia.

    Speaking outside the courtroom, lawyer George Benchetrit confirmed the union had agreed to alter some contracts and exclude some workers from the union by eliminating successor rights protected by provincial labour legislation.

    Keith was told during the hearing in Halifax that the companies' pension plan would be wound up, a move that will affect 426 people.

    SaltWire and The Herald publish newspapers and online content in Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and Newfoundland and Labrador, and as of last week, the companies had 363 employees and 800 independent contractors.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    MP asks Heritage Committee to summon Canada Soccer coaches to testify

    New Democratic Party MP Niki Ashton says she has filed a motion to fellow members of the federal Heritage Committee to seek the testimony of Canada Soccer national senior team coaches in a search for answers about whether spying on the closed practices of opposing teams has been a systemic practice.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News