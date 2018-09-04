

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- A court hearing for a retiree who is battling the Nova Scotia government over its suggestion that a licence plate bearing his family name supports sexual violence against women has been put off until next year.

Lorne Grabher has been trying to reinstate his personalized licence plate since it was revoked in 2016 by the Registrar of Motor Vehicles following an anonymous complaint.

Grabher's lawyer, Jay Cameron, says in a news release today that hearings scheduled for this week have been postponed until April 23 next year, due to a judge granting him additional time to review evidence from a Crown witness.

Earlier this year, Cameron had fought to strike a Crown report linking the plate, which reads "GRABHER," to derogatory comments about women made by U.S. President Donald Trump.

A judge partially granted Grabher's request to strike the report, saying the opinion expressed would need to undergo major revisions before it could be admissible in court.

Grabher first purchased the personalized licence plate as a gift for his late father around 1990, and he says it expressed family pride in their Austrian-German heritage.