HALIFAX -- A Halifax man convicted of second-degree murder in the death of an off-duty police officer is appealing his murder conviction and sentence in Nova Scotia Supreme Court today.

Christopher Garnier is not in court. His lawyer, Roger Burrill, is appearing on his behalf.

A panel of three judges is hearing the appeal of Garnier’s conviction and sentence.

Burrill told the judges that the jury was given too much information in respect to inadmissible evidence, and not enough information in respect to an inadmissible statement.

Burrill also said the jury was not given enough information about false confessions.

During the trial, the jury was shown a lengthy video of Garnier being questioned by police. Burrill said the police that questioned Garnier used moral inducements and also presented a false circumstance of urgency.

Members of Garnier’s family are in court for Tuesday’s appeal hearing, along with members of Catherine Campbell’s family.

Campbell, a 36-year-old officer with the Truro Police Service, was off-duty when she met Garnier at a bar in downtown Halifax in the early hours of Sept. 11, 2015.

During Garnier’s trial, the court heard that Campbell and Garnier went to an apartment on McCully Street and that Garnier lost control during a sexual encounter with Campbell.

The prosecution told the jury that Garnier punched and strangled Campbell before stuffing her lifeless body into a compost bin, and dumping her remains near the Angus L. Macdonald Bridge.

During his trial, Garnier repeatedly told the jury he did not remember using the large green compost bin to dispose of Campbell’s body near the bridge.

Garnier had also argued that Campbell died accidentally during rough sex that she initiated.

However, the jury rejected the defence’s arguments, and found Garnier guilty in December 2017 of second-degree murder and interfering with a dead body in Campbell’s death.

The conviction carries an automatic life sentence, but Justice Joshua Arnold decided in August 2018 that Garnier would be able to apply for parole after serving 13 and a half years -- less 699 days for time served.

In his notice of appeal, Garnier called the sentence “manifestly excessive.”

With files from CTV Atlantic's Natasha Pace and The Canadian Press